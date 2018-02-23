Man accused of killing female roommate in Seaside Heights, NJ motel

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. --
Authorities say a man fatally beat his female roommate in the motel room they shared in a New Jersey shore community.

Ocean County prosecutors say 37-year-old Matthew Demartin is charged with murder in the death of 59-year-old Sharon Falcetano. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.

Falcetano was found unresponsive by police who responded to a 911 call at the Glendale Motel in Seaside Heights around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.

An autopsy conducted Friday determined that Falcetano suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head and body. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurderSeaside Heights
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News