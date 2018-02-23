Teen groped in Bensalem Target, suspect sought

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bensalem, Bucks County are searching for a man who allegedly groped a teenager inside a store.

It happened on Wednesday night at the Target on Rockhill Drive.

Police say a 13-year-old girl was shopping with her mother when the man walked up to her from behind and grabbed her.

"We need to get this sexual predator off of the streets before your child is his next victim!" the police department wrote in a news release.

If you know who this is, call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

