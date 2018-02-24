'Indian Restaurant 722' Debuts In Northern Liberties

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 722 N. 2nd St. in Northern Liberties, the newcomer is called Indian Restaurant 722.
This newcomer specializes in traditional, healthy Indian fare, according to its website, and features a wide array of options like "appetizers, soups, Tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, biriyani and more."
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as shrimp curry, chicken kebob grilled with herbs and spices and tandoor-cooked lamb chops. Vegetarian options include chickpeas with spinach and tandoor roasted eggplant with green peas, fresh tomatoes and onions.
There's a selection of desserts on offer, too, such as rose-flavored rice pudding and cottage cheese cooked with cream and almond sauce. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Erin G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 7th, said: "Dropped by here for lunch and was incredible pleased by what I found. The servers and owners are incredibly nice and welcoming. The servers are very attentive."
Yelper Mags E. added: "Dinner here on grand opening night. Service is great and attentive. Plenty of tables and BYOB is a plus. Food was delicious and authentic. Ordered the chicken vindaloo and dal makhani."
And Katelyn T. said: "I live across the street from this place so I decided to check it out. I don't typically eat indian food (I hate cumin) but I heard their food was good so I took a chance. I was not disappointed!!!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Indian Restaurant 722 is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-10pm, Friday from 11:30am-11pm, Saturday from 12:30pm-11pm, and Sunday from 12:30pm-10pm.
