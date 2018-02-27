A 20-year-old is facing charges after police say he threatened to shoot people at his school in Northern Pennsylvania.Police arrested Austin Lehman yesterday after they got a tip from another student, who said Lehman was planning on shooting people at Keystone Job Corps in Luzerne County.According to court documents, Lehman texted the female student and told her he "idolizes serial killers," and other text messages mentioned a hit list.After getting those texts the student contacted the director of school security, who then got a hold of police.Lehman says he didn't want to hurt anyone.He is charged with making terroristic threats.------