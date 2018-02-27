20-year-old arrested after making threat to shoot people in Northern Pennsylvania school

EMBED </>More Videos

20-year-old arrested after making threat to shoot people in Northern Pennsylvania school. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 20-year-old is facing charges after police say he threatened to shoot people at his school in Northern Pennsylvania.

Police arrested Austin Lehman yesterday after they got a tip from another student, who said Lehman was planning on shooting people at Keystone Job Corps in Luzerne County.

According to court documents, Lehman texted the female student and told her he "idolizes serial killers," and other text messages mentioned a hit list.

After getting those texts the student contacted the director of school security, who then got a hold of police.

Lehman says he didn't want to hurt anyone.

He is charged with making terroristic threats.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool threatschool
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News