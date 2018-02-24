High school banning backpacks in effort to make school safer

Several school districts around the country are banning backpacks as a way to make schools safer.
School officials who made the change at an Eastern Ohio high school said they are looking into giving the students extra time to get to classrooms since they have to swap out their books between classes.
Students will still be able to carry small purses and lunchboxes.
