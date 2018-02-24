PETS & ANIMALS

'Hero dog' takes bullet for teenager

EMBED </>More Videos

Hero dog takes bullet for teenager. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

SEATTLE (WPVI) --
People across the country are calling a two-year-old German Shepherd a hero.

The dog was shot three times while protecting his young owner from thieves.

Police said Javier Mercado was alone with Rex on Wednesday when two men broke into the family's Seattle, Washington home and started ransacking downstairs rooms.

When the intruders went into the bedroom where the 16-year-old was hiding, Rex lunged at the two men.

That's when they shot the dog three times.

Javier is convinced his dog saved his life.

"I just want to thank my dog, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be standing here right now," said Mercado.

Javier said the burglars took off after hearing police sirens approaching.

Somehow Rex survived the shooting despite one bullet going through his neck and both of his hind legs being injured.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogarmed robberyteenager
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
More News