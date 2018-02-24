'Hero dog' takes bullet for teenager

People across the country are calling a two-year-old German Shepherd a hero.The dog was shot three times while protecting his young owner from thieves.Police said Javier Mercado was alone with Rex on Wednesday when two men broke into the family's Seattle, Washington home and started ransacking downstairs rooms.When the intruders went into the bedroom where the 16-year-old was hiding, Rex lunged at the two men.That's when they shot the dog three times.Javier is convinced his dog saved his life."I just want to thank my dog, if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be standing here right now," said Mercado.Javier said the burglars took off after hearing police sirens approaching.Somehow Rex survived the shooting despite one bullet going through his neck and both of his hind legs being injured.------