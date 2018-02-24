FOOD & DRINK

Ways to save money on dining out

Ways to save money on dining out. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Do you like to eat out, but on a budget?

Here are some ways to save.

Look for gift cards at a discounted rate. Try giftcards.com or restaurants.com.

You can find a $25.00 gift card, without paying the full price.

Also, look for deals.

Many places offer free meals for young children, seniors and members of the military.

And follow your favorite restaurant on social media. That's the first place they will announce deals.

