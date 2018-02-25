Grandmother says grandson killed after answering a text

A grandmother says one of the last things her grandson did was respond to a text message, and a short time later he was dead.Sonya Dixon is very honest when it comes to her grandson Zakiyy Allford.She said, "Zakiyy was a good kid, he wasn't an angel, he wasn't an angel none of us are but he didn't deserve that."Dixon is referring to what happened on Monday, June 19.She says the 20-year-old was at his father's house along the unit block of North Yewdall Street in West Philadelphia.Dixon says Zakiyy received a text message around 3 a.m. and he went outside. She says he was sitting on the front porch when he was approached by a gunman.Zakiyy was shot multiple times in his chest," Dixon said.He died at the scene."I know people out there know who did this, but no one wants to come forward," Dixon said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous."I would like to say think about your family think of if this was your loved one how would you feel with people out there knowing who did this horrific crime," Dixon said.------