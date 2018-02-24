SOCIETY

There she is - Miss Philadelphia 2018 Aimee Turner

There she is - Miss Philadelphia 2018 Aimee Turner. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Drexel senior and aerial acrobat wins $4,000 scholarship, and chance at Miss Pa. title
UNIVERSITY CITY --
There she is, Miss Philadelphia 2018, Aimee Turner!

The 22-year-old Turner, from Philadelphia, won tonight in a field of 16, in the pageant held at Drexel University.

Our own Matt Pellman was the emcee again this year.

Turner is a Drexel senior working for a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary science with a minor in legal studies.

When she graduates, she plans to pursue a career in data analytics, as well as earn an MBA.

For her talent, she performed aerial acrobatics to the music of Beyonce.

She was a contestant in the pageant last year.

The first runner-up in the competition was Sarah Pennington, who performed a comedy sketch for her talent and her personal platform is "Capable, Not Disabled".

The second runner-up is Ijeoma Unachukwu. For her talent she read an original poem, and her personal platform is "Promoting Mentorship Programs for Autistic Youth".

The third runner up is Emily Beale. Her talent was tap dance, and her personal platform is "Protect, Preserve, Conserve" which addresses the issue of environmental conservation.

The fourth runner up is Sierra Wilson. She sang Whitney Houston's "One Moment in Time" for her talent, and her personal platform is "Art and Music Promotion".

Turner won a $4,000 scholarship, and will begin a city-wide speaking tour with over 100 appearances in the next year.

She will represent this area in the Miss Pennsylvania pageant in June.

And who knows, maybe go on to Atlantic City!

Miss Philadelphia competed in the very first Miss America Pageant in 1921, and 3 Miss Philadelphias have won Miss America in pageant history.
