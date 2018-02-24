U.S. & WORLD

The body of Rev. Billy Graham arrives to hometown

The body of Rev. Billy Graham arrives to hometown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

A hearse carrying the body of the Reverend Billy Graham made its journey from the North Carolina Mountains to his hometown Saturday.

Reverand Graham's body was driven out of his Christian Training Center in Ashville and arrived this afternoon at his library in Charlotte.

He'll lie in repose on Monday and Tuesday before being moved to the U.S. Capitol.

Billy Graham who was often referred to as "America's Pastor" passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

