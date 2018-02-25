An incredible scene was caught on surveillance video in Oklahoma where a mother and daughter got into a shoot-out and violent struggle with an armed robber trying to hold up their store.As the robber turned away, the mother and daughter grabbed guns of their own.The mother, Tina Ring, shot and wounded the robber.However, he still came at them again.Tina Ring said, "But when we were wrestling for the gun, my thought was to empty the gun, empty the gun, empty the gun. Because that's all I could think of was to empty the gun."The robber did wrestle the gun away, pistol-whipping the mother and then went after the daughter.The daughter then fired a shot at point-blank range. She fled the store with her mother.The suspect is now in police custody. He may be connected to ten other robberies in the area.------