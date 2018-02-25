ACCIDENT

Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --
A teenager was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst section Philadelphia.

It happened in the southbound lanes at the Solly Avenue underpass between Rhawn and Strahle streets late Saturday night just before midnight.

The teenage driver is listed in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

There has been no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philly newsaccidentcrashteenager
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACCIDENT
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Power tool flies into windshield injuring 2
Navy vet survives 300-foot fall from Mount St. Helens
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More accident
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News