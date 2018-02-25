Teen injured in rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

RHAWNHURST (WPVI) --A teenager was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst section Philadelphia.
It happened in the southbound lanes at the Solly Avenue underpass between Rhawn and Strahle streets late Saturday night just before midnight.
The teenage driver is listed in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
There has been no word on what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
