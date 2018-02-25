Couple hosts cannabis-themed wedding

A California couple has taken themed nuptials to new heights.
Dani and Zac Walton said "I Do" with a cannabis-themed affair.
The wedding was complete with the groomsmen wearing marijuana boutonnieres, to the bridal bouquet and an "edibles" bar.
The couple says the unconventional ceremony and reception came about because the plant is what brought them together.
