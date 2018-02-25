PHILLY PROUD

Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelce struts in Manayunk mummers parade: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
Hundreds lined Manayunk's Main Street for the Mummers Mardi Gras Parade Sunday.

And this year, marching with the Avalon String Band a special guest - Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce.
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Kelce remains the talk of the town. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 9, 2018.



"I'm just happy and excited to play some saxophone with the Avalon String Band," said Kelce.

Kelce is not a card-carrying, dues-paying member, playing the saxophone and wearing that now-famous suit the group lent him for the Eagles Championship Parade.

Kelce's connection to the band - his hairdresser's husband is a member.

"They were kind enough to lend me one of their suits so the least I could do is march with the guys and join their parade," said Kelce.

Kelce's participation might have given a boost to attendance this year, but this parade, in its fifth year, is becoming a city tradition.

EMBED More News Videos

Kelce special guest at Manayunk Mummers Parade. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on February 25, 2018.



"This has been a fantastic opportunity for the Avalon String Band," said Avalon Captain Carmen Maniaci. "It's also been a fantastic opportunity for the String Band Association and the City of Philadelphia,"

All 16 Mummers string bands march in the event. The parade brings out loyal fans and some new ones, too.

"It's the best of both worlds," said Peggy Mally of Drexel Hill. "The weather is fantastic on a day like today. Normally it's so much warmer than on New Year's Day."

The parade has raised more than $75,000 to help preserve the Mummers tradition

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
community-events6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proudmummersmummers paradePhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News