SEPTA

SEPTA releases new city, suburban transit schedules

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A change goes into effect Sunday for SEPTA's city and suburban transit schedules.

These changes include:

Route 58 buses will now provide service to the Neshaminy Mall on Sundays.

Route 73 buses will serve shoppers at Wissinoming.

Beginning mid-March, Route 96 buses will operate with new routing at the Lansdale station.

More information can be found at SEPTA.org.


