SEPTA releases new city, suburban transit schedules

NEW City & Suburban Transit Schedules take effect today, February 25 & Monday, February 26, 2018 → https://t.co/vXYXpxNt5L pic.twitter.com/RqgyVNeNjE — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) February 25, 2018

A change goes into effect Sunday for SEPTA's city and suburban transit schedules.These changes include:Route 58 buses will now provide service to the Neshaminy Mall on Sundays.Route 73 buses will serve shoppers at Wissinoming.Beginning mid-March, Route 96 buses will operate with new routing at the Lansdale station.More information can be found at SEPTA.org ------