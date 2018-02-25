SEPTA releases new city, suburban transit schedules

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A change goes into effect Sunday for SEPTA's city and suburban transit schedules.
These changes include:
Route 58 buses will now provide service to the Neshaminy Mall on Sundays.
Route 73 buses will serve shoppers at Wissinoming.
Beginning mid-March, Route 96 buses will operate with new routing at the Lansdale station.
More information can be found at SEPTA.org.
NEW City & Suburban Transit Schedules take effect today, February 25 & Monday, February 26, 2018 → https://t.co/vXYXpxNt5L pic.twitter.com/RqgyVNeNjE— SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) February 25, 2018
