Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee

Dunkin' Donut unveils Girl Scout cookie coffee. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 25, 2018. (WPVI)

Not sure whether to drink coffee or eat Girl Scout cookies? No need to make that tough decision any longer.

Dunkin' Donuts has announced new coffee flavors inspired by the popular cookies.

The trio of new flavors includes Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Peanut Butter Cookie.

All three flavors will be available nationwide beginning Monday.

Select Dunkin' Donuts locations have also invited local troops to sell Girl Scout cookies at their stores on weekends from February 24th through March 18th.

