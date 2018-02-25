ENTERTAINMENT

'The Goldbergs' celebrate Philadelphia Eagles with special episode

(ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

'The Goldbergs' will celebrate the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles with a special episode that takes place in 1980-something.

'The Goldbergs,' a comedy based on Jenkintown-native Adam F. Goldberg and his family living in suburban Philadelphia in the 1980s, airs Wednesdays on 6abc.

This week's episode, 'Hail Barry,' features guest appearances by former Eagles wide receiver and current radio analyst Mike Quick, longtime Eagles announcer Merrill Reese, Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman, and Eagles President Don Smolenski.



For the episode, Adam F. Goldberg drew upon his favorite pop culture sports memories from the 1980s including the Eagles' rap video, "Buddy's Watchin' You," the Chicago Bears' "Super Bowl Shuffle," and Nintendo games.

"Watching Eagles games with my dad whether at the Vet or in our house was a big part of my childhood," Adam F. Goldberg said in a statement. "Like Eagles fans everywhere, we waited a long time to see them win the Super Bowl. This episode is my way of celebrating with my father who is no longer with us, and uniting Eagles fans everywhere."

Quick plays the assistant coach of Adam F. Goldberg's brother Barry. Reese, of course, calls the high school football action, saying, "In all my three weeks of announcing high school football, I have never seen anything like this!"

In the episode, the real-life Barry Goldberg and his friends known as the JTP (Jenkintown Posse) play a touch football game against their TV counterparts. The game trophy is presented by Roseman and Smolenski.

The executives made an appearance on the set when the Eagles spent a week in Los Angeles between away games at Seattle and Los Angeles during the 2017 season.



'Hail Barry' also features the cast doing their best 'E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles' chant.

"Dedicated to Eagles Fans Everywhere," a message reads to 'The Goldbergs' viewers.

Watch this Eagles-centric episode of 'The Goldergs' at 8 p.m. Wednesday on 6abc.

