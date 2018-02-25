SOCIETY

Do you own a Instant Pot? Reports of overheating, melting prompts call for replacement

Reports of overheating and melting prompts call for Instant Pot replacement.

If you have a Instant Pot multicooker in your home, you may want to check to see if it is faulty.

According to a Facebook post, Instant Pot says it has received a small number of reports that the multicooker is overheating and leaving melting damage on its underside.

Anyone using the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker with batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746 are asked to stop using the product.

The batchcodes can be found on the underside of the cooker.
For any questions or concerns, Instant Pot is encouraging customers to call 1-800-828-7280.


