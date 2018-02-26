POTHOLES

Large pothole damaging cars in Northern Liberties

EMBED </>More Videos

Giant pothole causing damage to cars on Fifth Street: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
On Sunday night, people cringed as they watched drivers go through an almost unavoidable crater in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

"That is a really dangerous pothole," said Kristin Wonderling of Harleysville. "It's huge and you need to slow down."

The large pothole on 5th Street approaching Spring Garden Street is causing damage to a string of vehicles.

There are also concerns of accidents as drivers brake suddenly as they approach the pothole.

Last week, the Philadelphia Streets Department stated on social media that crews have repaired 18,000 potholes since January 1.



Through Twitter, the Streets Department said they aware of the pothole and will take care of it.

The city reminds people to notify them so they can respond.

PHILADELPHIA
Call: 311 or (215) 686-5560
Or click to report a pothole in Philadelphia
PENNSYLVANIA
Report a pothole to PennDOT:
1-800-FIX-ROAD

NEW JERSEY
Report a pothole in New Jersey
DELAWARE
Report a pothole in Delaware

You can also report a pothole right here on 6abc.com.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelphilly newspotholesdrivingroad repair
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POTHOLES
Paving for pizza: Domino's fills potholes in Delaware, more cities
Seriously damaged roads causing problems in West Philly
Pothole relief on the way, Gov. Wolf says
Wolf says $180M will fill potholes, fix other winter effects
Pothole becomes crater in West Philadelphia street
More potholes
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News