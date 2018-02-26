Large pothole damaging cars in Northern Liberties

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --On Sunday night, people cringed as they watched drivers go through an almost unavoidable crater in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.
"That is a really dangerous pothole," said Kristin Wonderling of Harleysville. "It's huge and you need to slow down."
The large pothole on 5th Street approaching Spring Garden Street is causing damage to a string of vehicles.
There are also concerns of accidents as drivers brake suddenly as they approach the pothole.
Last week, the Philadelphia Streets Department stated on social media that crews have repaired 18,000 potholes since January 1.
The Streets team was on Abbottsford Avenue near Wayne Avenue today filling potholes. See a pothole? Contact @Philly311 to report the location and we'll investigate! Over 18,000 potholes repaired since Jan. 1st. https://t.co/NaxHHDXYrK pic.twitter.com/W32Ln9zeDW— Phila. Streets Dept. (@PhilaStreets) February 22, 2018
Through Twitter, the Streets Department said they aware of the pothole and will take care of it.
The city reminds people to notify them so they can respond.
PHILADELPHIA
Call: 311 or (215) 686-5560
Or click to report a pothole in Philadelphia
PENNSYLVANIA
Report a pothole to PennDOT:
1-800-FIX-ROAD
NEW JERSEY
Report a pothole in New Jersey
DELAWARE
Report a pothole in Delaware
You can also report a pothole right here on 6abc.com.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps