Large pothole damaging cars in Northern Liberties

The Streets team was on Abbottsford Avenue near Wayne Avenue today filling potholes. See a pothole? Contact @Philly311 to report the location and we'll investigate! Over 18,000 potholes repaired since Jan. 1st. https://t.co/NaxHHDXYrK pic.twitter.com/W32Ln9zeDW — Phila. Streets Dept. (@PhilaStreets) February 22, 2018

On Sunday night, people cringed as they watched drivers go through an almost unavoidable crater in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia."That is a really dangerous pothole," said Kristin Wonderling of Harleysville. "It's huge and you need to slow down."The large pothole on 5th Street approaching Spring Garden Street is causing damage to a string of vehicles.There are also concerns of accidents as drivers brake suddenly as they approach the pothole.Last week, the Philadelphia Streets Department stated on social media that crews have repaired 18,000 potholes since January 1.Through Twitter, the Streets Department said they aware of the pothole and will take care of it.The city reminds people to notify them so they can respond.Call: 311 or (215) 686-5560Report a pothole to PennDOT:1-800-FIX-ROADYou can also report a pothole right here on 6abc.com. ------