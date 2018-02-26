Classes resume in Parkland School District after fire destroys 25 buses

EMBED </>More Videos

Clases resume following school bus fire: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 25, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. --
School resumes Monday after a fast-moving fire decimated the Pensylvania district's fleet of buses.

The fast-moving blaze at a Parkland School District garage in South Whitehall, near Allentown, was reported around 3 a.m. Friday. People who live near the site reported hearing explosions around that time. Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities say at least 25 buses were destroyed in the blaze, which is roughly 25 percent of the district's fleet. No injuries have been reported.

It wasn't clear Friday if district schools would reopen Monday.

"Buildings can be replaced, buses can be replaced, but you can't replace a life," said Superintendent Richard Sniscak.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

Still no word on what sparked the blaze.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfireschool bus
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News