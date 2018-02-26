SHOOTING

Suspect surrenders after shots fired in Bucks County racquet club

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The man accused of firing shots inside a racquet club in Bucks County has turned himself in.

Falls Township Police say 33-year-old Luis Medina surrendered to detectives on Monday afternoon.

Police say Medina opened fire around 6 p.m. Saturday inside the Pennsbury Racquet and Athletic Club in the 300 block of West Trenton Avenue.

One person was hospitalized in stable condition.

So far a motive for the shooting is not known.

