2 injured in Logan collision between van, car

LOGAN (WPVI) --Two people were injured in a crash in the Logan section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Belfied Avenue and North Wister Street.
Police say a car collided with City Connect passenger van.
The driver of the car and an 89-year-old passenger in the van were injured.
Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries have been reported.
Traffic delays are expected in the area as police investigate.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps