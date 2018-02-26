2 injured in Logan collision between van, car

Two people were injured in a crash in the Logan section of Philadelphia.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Belfied Avenue and North Wister Street.Police say a car collided with City Connect passenger van.The driver of the car and an 89-year-old passenger in the van were injured.Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.No other injuries have been reported.Traffic delays are expected in the area as police investigate.------