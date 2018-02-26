A sweet note from an 11-year-old girl brought her step-dad and her whole family to tears.Young HaLeigh surprised David Trevino by revealing she had changed her last name to his in time for Valentine's Day.On Feb. 1, they sat David down and made him read out a letter explaining the whole thing."You stole her heart from day one, but she stole your last name forever," was just one of the lines that brought tears to David's eyes.As well as changing HaLeigh's last name, her mother, Angel, also added Trevino's name to her daughter's birth certificate.The pair spent months secretly filling out the paperwork to make the change.------