SHOOTING

2nd suspect wanted in boy's slaying arrested in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

2nd suspect arrested in boy's killing. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2018. (WPVI)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. --
A second suspect wanted in connection with a New Jersey shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded was arrested Sunday night in Florida.

Karon Council, 18, of Neptune Township, was arrested in Pompano Beach, the Monmouth County prosecutor's office said on Twitter. He will be held at the Broward County Jail before being extradited to New Jersey to face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

A 16-year-old Neptune Township boy was taken into custody earlier and faces the same charges following Wednesday night's shooting of Yovanni Banos-Merino in his Asbury Park home. The boy's 38-year-old mother was treated at a hospital.

Prosecutors have said they believe the 16-year-old arrested Thursday was an accomplice of the shooter, who was aiming at a man in the same home as the victims. They have not said whether he is being charged as a juvenile or an adult. Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

On Saturday night, the sister of the slain boy told mourners at a candlelight vigil that the child would not want to see people crying for him.

Vanessa Martinez struggled for composure as she said Banos-Merino "loved everybody so," the Asbury Park Press reported . Martinez said her brother had such a big heart that he would give belongings, like his skateboard, away to his friends, if they did not have them.

"He doesn't want to see you guys cry, I know that, because he'll get mad and say, 'Why are you guys crying? Don't cry, I'm OK.'" she said. "Even though he's not going to be here anymore, I know he's looking after us and saying, 'Everything is going to be OK.'"

About 50 people took part in the vigil at the Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County.

"The hope here is not that we rally to some political cause or to be anti-this or anti-that, but that we can continue to stand shoulder to shoulder and be one as a community, and go forward from this place in a way that reinvigorates this community for a better future," said Doug Eagles, the club's executive director.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshootingchild killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Man critical following Germantown shooting
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
More shooting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News