Watch surveillance video from Philadelphia Police of a vehicle used to steal $30,000 worth of power tools on February 16, 2018.

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect who stole $30,000 worth of power tools.

It happened at 3:50 a.m. on February 16 at the Custom Metal Art Studio in the 3500 block of Scotts Lane.


Surveillance video shows the suspect's pickup truck around the time of the robbery.

Police say the suspect got into the business through a back door, then stole the power tools and the victim's 2007 white Ford Econoline E250 work van.

The surveillance video shows the suspect was driving a 2010-2014 Ford f-150 SVT Raptor.

It is described as silver in color with black air vents on its hood and sides along with black wheel well guards. It also has distinctive aftermarket fog lights in the center of its front grille.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the suspect or crime is asked to contact Detective Still at the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

