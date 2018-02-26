BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING

Pal of Boston Marathon bomber released from Philly re-entry management program

FILE: Robel Phillipos (left) arrives in court in 2014. (FILE/WCVB)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The second of three college buddies convicted for their roles in covering up for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been released from a prison.

ABC News confirms 24-year-old Robel Phillipos was released Monday from a residential re-entry management program in Philadelphia.

Phillipos was convicted in 2015 of lying to authorities investigating the 2013 bombing that killed three people and injured more than 260.

Phillipos went to Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School and the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth with Tsarnaev.

A federal appeals court last year rejected Phillipos' bid to overturn his conviction. He had argued statements he made to FBI investigators were coerced. The U.S. Supreme Court last month refused to take the case.

Phillipos must still serve three years of probation.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsboston marathon bombingboston marathon
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING
Boston survivor preps for NYC race, marriage to man who saved her
Boston remembers bombing anniversary with day of service
Boston marks 3rd anniversary of deadly marathon bombing
Victim of Boston Marathon bombing aims to be 1st amputee to run race again
More boston marathon bombing
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News