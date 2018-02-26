SPORTS
espn

Three billboards in Cleveland, Ohio, bought to entice LeBron James to move on to Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Three billboards in Cleveland seek to lure Lebron to Philly: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 26, 2018 (WPVI)

Darren Rovell
CLEVELAND --
People traveling along I-480 in Cleveland on Monday might be distracted by three billboards located approximately 7 miles from the Cleveland Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena.

The first sign features "#23" in maroon with a crown on it on the court with four blue numbers, numbers that just happen to match the Philadelphia 76ers jerseys of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Robert Covington.


The second billboard several hundred feet farther says "Complete The Process." And the third says "#PhillyWantsLeBron."

The signs seem to be inspired by "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," the Academy Award-nominated film starring Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, in an attempt to convince LeBron James to leave his native Ohio and head to Philadelphia via free agency this summer.

The 76ers will be in town to play the Cavaliers on Thursday night in a nationally televised game, but the team has nothing to do with the billboards, and can't have anything to do with them, since that would be considered tampering. The billboards, which will be up for three months, were put there by Power Home Remodeling, a company based in Chester, Pennsylvania.

"We're passionate about Philadelphia," said Asher Raphael, the company's co-CEO. "We have an amazing city, it's the best sports town and it's an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here."

While billboards done by outside companies typically have no impact on a player's free-agency decision, Raphael said he posted these to put Philadelphia in the conversation.

"LeBron is in the conversation of being the best player of all time," Raphael said. "We think if he comes to Philly, he gets a couple more championships."

Having LeBron join Simmons and Embiid after this season, isn't a pipe dream. The 76ers have the cap space to do it.

Raphael won't disclose how much the billboards cost, but did say his team picked out the spot based on his ability to have three unobstructed signs in a row on a major roadway.

Rafael also said he wasn't worried about advertising his company on the signs. In fact, he said he would have preferred if his company's logo was not included.

"The billboard company said they considered what we were doing to be a political ad and wouldn't sell it to us if we didn't follow those rules," Raphael said. "So they made us say, 'Paid for By.'"

The company has 2,400 employees in 14 states, but it doesn't have an office in Ohio.

Related Video
Players weigh in on LeBron's decision
Players weigh in on LeBron's decision
Scoop Jackson searches for answers from NBA players about which team LeBron James will choose in the 2018 offseason.
Related Topics:
sportsespncleveland cavaliersphiladelphia 76ersnbalebron james
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News