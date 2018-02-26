Melissa Magee rounds up some of the authentic ethnic cuisine available in Northeast Philadelphia.
Tio Pepe | Facebook
6618 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149
Georgian Bread | Facebook
10865 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Judah Mediterranean Grille | Facebook
Krewstown Shopping Center
9311 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia, PA
