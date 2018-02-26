Arrest for indecent exposure in New Castle Co.

BRANDYWOOD, Del. (WPVI) --
A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly committing acts of indecent exposure in New Castle County, Delaware.

Delancy Smallwood, 43, was arrested and charged with three incidents since the beginning of February.

Officers were called to the unit block of Weatherton Drive in the Brandywood community on Saturday for a report of a man exposing himself.

According to police, Smallwood was inside a green sedan when he asked a woman for directions. The woman offered directions, but that's when she noticed the suspect was allegedly exposing himself.

Detectives say they linked Smallwood to two other incidents.

Smallwood was charged with indecent exposure and lewdness.

He was being held in lieu of $4,200 cash bail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News