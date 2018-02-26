ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney donates $1M to Boys & Girls Clubs of America's STEM programs in celebration of 'Black Panther' success

Disney is celebrating the success of "Black Panther" by donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America - including the center in Watts. (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the success of "Black Panther" by donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The one-time grant will help expand the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. The funds will go toward existing STEM curriculum and also establishing new STEM Centers of Innovation.

The curriculum and new centers will serve kids and teens in 12 communities - including centers in Philadelphia. The grant will also impact communities in Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Harlem, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Memphis, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Oakland, California; Orlando, Florida; Washington, D.C; and Watts, California.

"It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country to give them the knowledge and tools to build the future they want," Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a press release.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
