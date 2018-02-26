Student at Pen Argyl High School charged with making threats

PEN ARGYL, Pa. (WPVI) --
A student at Pen Argyl High School in Northampton County has been charged with making terroristic threats at school.

According to Slate Belt Regional Police, several students heard the 16-year-old boy say on Friday that he was going to "shoot up the school."

The student also claimed to have a "hit list."

Police said the student was first suspended from school and then charged with making terroristic threats.

A search of the student's home found no weapons or hit list.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool threatPen Argyl Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News