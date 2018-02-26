What Will $1,800 Rent You In Logan Square, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,800 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1900 Arch St., #1111




Listed at $1,795 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1900 Arch St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample natural lighting. The building features garage parking, a fitness center and a roof top deck. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

230 N 21st St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 230 N 21st St. It's listed for $1,775 / month.

In the unit, there are a dishwasher, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1600 Arch St., #1408




Here's a 766-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1600 Arch St. that's going for $1,750 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors and granite counter tops. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center and additional storage space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2121 Market St., #619




Located at 2121 Market St., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.

In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

