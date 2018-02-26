HEALTH & FITNESS

New research suggests contraceptives not linked to depression

New research suggests contraceptives not linked to depression: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on Februaty 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
New research aims to put to rest concerns that hormonal contraceptives are linked to depression.

A team at Ohio State University Medical Center looked at thousands of studies on birth control pills, hormonal injections, and implants.

They looked for the mental health effects in various age groups, and for women who'd just given birth and they say it shouldn't be a concern for most women.

"At least in looking at broad populations, it doesn't seem like those hormonal contraception methods necessarily directly caused depression," said Dr. Brett Worly.

Dr. Worly says some individual women may have side effects and some women should thoroughly discuss all their options and concerns with their healthcare providers.

