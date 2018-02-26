FYI LOVES THE ARTS

How Philly arts are celebrating Black History Month

We check out some things to do for the final week of Black History Month. (WPVI)

February is fast coming to a close but there are still Black History Month celebrations going on throughout the city. in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts, Karen Rogers has a roundup of special events.

African-American Museum
701 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Philadelphia History Museum
15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
