Quick-thinking firefighters save teen's life from 800 miles away

WAYLAND, Mass. (WPVI) --
Firefighters helped save a 16 year old's life, even though he was some 800 miles away from them.

The call for help came from a mom who used Facebook to message the fire department in what she thought was Wayland, Michigan.

She told them she didn't have access to a phone and was able to quickly give her address.

The only problem - these emergency workers were in Wayland, Massachusetts!

"Once we got the ambulance dispatched to her, I got back on the Messenger app and communicated with her, try to walk her through some instructions if she was having trouble with the Heimlich," explained Firefighter William Tyree.

Of course, while this story worked out, firefighters want to remind people that Facebook is NOT the best way to contact them during an emergency.

You should always use 9-1-1.

