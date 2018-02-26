VIDEO: Local cops shoot hoops with little boy

BERLIN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Three local police officers are making us Philly Proud.
An Action News viewer shared this video of Sergeant Gary Sheehan and Patrolmen Bernie Davis and Colin Kelbaugh playing basketball with a little boy in Berlin Township, New Jersey.
Sharon Powers-Jacob was driving home when she spotted the group next to a church.
She says the best part about this heartwarming scene was that it started raining, and the officers stayed to play with the boy anyway.
