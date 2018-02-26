VIDEO: Local cops shoot hoops with little boy

Three local police officers are making us Philly Proud.An Action News viewer shared this video of Sergeant Gary Sheehan and Patrolmen Bernie Davis and Colin Kelbaugh playing basketball with a little boy in Berlin Township, New Jersey.Sharon Powers-Jacob was driving home when she spotted the group next to a church.She says the best part about this heartwarming scene was that it started raining, and the officers stayed to play with the boy anyway.-----