Thief smashes way into Center City jewelry store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man using a rock to break into a Center City jewelry store on Sunday morning.
It happened at the Bella Turka store along the 100 block of South 13th Street just after 5 a.m.
One man is seen throwing a rock at the window and at first, it doesn't break.
However, a second attempt worked.
A second man approaches and both suspects are seen taking about $5,000 worth of jewelry and running away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
