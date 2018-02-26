Thief smashes way into Center City jewelry store

EMBED </>More Videos

Thief smashes way into Center City jewelry store. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on February 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man using a rock to break into a Center City jewelry store on Sunday morning.

It happened at the Bella Turka store along the 100 block of South 13th Street just after 5 a.m.

One man is seen throwing a rock at the window and at first, it doesn't break.

However, a second attempt worked.

A second man approaches and both suspects are seen taking about $5,000 worth of jewelry and running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News