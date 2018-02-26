Thief smashes way into Center City jewelry store

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man using a rock to break into a Center City jewelry store on Sunday morning.It happened at the Bella Turka store along the 100 block of South 13th Street just after 5 a.m.One man is seen throwing a rock at the window and at first, it doesn't break.However, a second attempt worked.A second man approaches and both suspects are seen taking about $5,000 worth of jewelry and running away.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------