At Plymouth Whitemarsh High School Monday they were marching for unity. The entire student body took a lap around the track to celebrate their diversity. Then they gathered to hear the message of one super guest speaker.Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith addressed the Colonials. His wife Chanel, a PW grad, was instrumental in starting the Black Cultural Awareness Club on campus. His Mother-in-Law is the advisor, which is why this cause means the world to him."Especially in this climate that we are in there are some issues and this generation is important in challenging that and changing that and to be here to talk to them about it, it's huge," Smith said.The theme of his speech centered on the unifying event we all just lived through. Smith pointing out that as the confetti fell, as the trophy was raised, as the buses paraded through the streets of Philadelphia, we all were one.He asked the kids to take a challenge to take a challenge and be bold, and talk to someone who is not like them.It's a message he'd like to keep delivering in Philadelphia. Set to make $5 million next year, the Eagles can release him without a cap hit, but it sounds like he'd be open to coming back at a lower price."I know how the business works," said Smith. "They want me to be here, I want to be here. It will work out."In the meantime, he's making a difference, helping to turn words into actions."While we're here lets show unity," he said. "More importantly, let's live it."