PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith talks unity at Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles Torrey Smith speaks at Plymouth Whitemarsh: Jamie Apody reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 26, 2018 (WPVI)

By
At Plymouth Whitemarsh High School Monday they were marching for unity. The entire student body took a lap around the track to celebrate their diversity. Then they gathered to hear the message of one super guest speaker.

Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith addressed the Colonials. His wife Chanel, a PW grad, was instrumental in starting the Black Cultural Awareness Club on campus. His Mother-in-Law is the advisor, which is why this cause means the world to him.

"Especially in this climate that we are in there are some issues and this generation is important in challenging that and changing that and to be here to talk to them about it, it's huge," Smith said.

The theme of his speech centered on the unifying event we all just lived through. Smith pointing out that as the confetti fell, as the trophy was raised, as the buses paraded through the streets of Philadelphia, we all were one.

He asked the kids to take a challenge to take a challenge and be bold, and talk to someone who is not like them.

It's a message he'd like to keep delivering in Philadelphia. Set to make $5 million next year, the Eagles can release him without a cap hit, but it sounds like he'd be open to coming back at a lower price.

"I know how the business works," said Smith. "They want me to be here, I want to be here. It will work out."

In the meantime, he's making a difference, helping to turn words into actions.
"While we're here lets show unity," he said. "More importantly, let's live it."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News