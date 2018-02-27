Innocent bystander among 3 shot in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Bystander, 2 others shot in North Philly: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left three people injured.

Police said a masked gunman shot two men at point-blank range as they were leaving a corner store at Sheridan and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia. They said a woman standing nearby was also hit by a stray bullet.


"The two male victims were standing just feet away when the shooter walked up pulled a firearm and immediately fired numerous shots from point-blank range," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the arm and taken by private car to Temple University Hospital.

Police said a second a man was shot once in the head and was also taken by private car to Temple University Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Masked gunman shoots 3 in North Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018.



A third victim, a 23-year-old woman, was hit in the armpit and back and taken by medics to Temple University Hospital.

The woman and the man shot in the head are both in critical condition; the 24-year-old man is in stable condition.

Detectives spent the evening watching the corner store's surveillance video in an attempt to identify who it was that pulled what is believed to be a 9MM semi-automatic handgun.
"You see a male wearing all dark-colored clothing," said Small. "He's wearing a mask covering his face."

EMBED More News Videos

Three shot in North Philadelphia: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018



The gunman was last seen running east on Clearfield, away from the scene of the crime.

There is no word on any motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Detectives.

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News