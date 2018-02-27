POLICE CHASE

Motorcyclist crashes in police chase on Roosevelt Blvd.

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chase ends on Roosevelt Boulevard. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcyclist wrecked his bike during a police chase through Northeast Philadelphia.

The motorcyclist was stopped on Roosevelt Boulevard near Southampton Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers approached, they say he sped off.

He then crashed near Woodhaven Road and suffered minor injuries.

Police say they found drugs on the man.

He will be placed in custody once he's released from the hospital, police say.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspolice chaseRoosevelt Boulevardcrashaccidentmotorcycle accidentmotorcycles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
Motorcyclist fleeing police killed in New Jersey crash
Suspected kidnapping ends with police chase, fatal crash
Police: Man steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
iPhone tracks suspect to NJ after Phila. armed carjacking
More police chase
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News