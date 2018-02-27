NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A motorcyclist wrecked his bike during a police chase through Northeast Philadelphia.
The motorcyclist was stopped on Roosevelt Boulevard near Southampton Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers approached, they say he sped off.
He then crashed near Woodhaven Road and suffered minor injuries.
Police say they found drugs on the man.
He will be placed in custody once he's released from the hospital, police say.
------
