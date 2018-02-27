California town bans texting while walking

TEXTING

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (WPVI) --
Montclair, California has banned the use of cell phones while walking across the street.

Typically at dismissal time, students from Montclair High School are often glued to their smartphones while walking home.

Officials say while drivers should be paying attention, they want to make sure pedestrians are also looking where they are going.

Montclair police say earphones covering both ears, and simply looking at your phone as you're crossing the roadway, could land you in trouble.

For the time being, offenders will just be given a warning.

Police will issue $100 citations for distracted walking starting on August 1st.

