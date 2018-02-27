Truck crash on Route 202 causes delays

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --A crash involving a box truck caused traffic delays on Route 202 in Chester County.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 202 southbound near Matlack Street in West Chester.
At one point, the right lane and off-ramp were blocked.
Northbound 202 was also jammed due to the responding emergency crews.
We have a big new accident in West Chester on 202 SB involving a tractor trailer. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/LdUaaTb1Ue— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 27, 2018
The crash involved a box truck and another vehicle.
There were reports of someone trapped in the wreckage, however, authorities have not confirmed that information at this time.
