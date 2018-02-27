TRAFFIC

Truck crash on Route 202 causes delays

Crash on Route 202 South: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving a box truck caused traffic delays on Route 202 in Chester County.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 202 southbound near Matlack Street in West Chester.

At one point, the right lane and off-ramp were blocked.

Northbound 202 was also jammed due to the responding emergency crews.



The crash involved a box truck and another vehicle.

There were reports of someone trapped in the wreckage, however, authorities have not confirmed that information at this time.

Crash on Route 202. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018.


