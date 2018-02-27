CRASH

2 women injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 27, 2018. (WPVI)

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Police are investigating what caused a serious crash that injured two women in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday and closed down the inner lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard at Rising Sun Avenue.

At least three vehicles were involved.

Two women were hurt. One was trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued.

There is no word on their conditions.

The crash happened at one of the intersections on Roosevelt Boulevard that is getting new red light cameras.

The others are being added at Pratt Street, Langdon Street, 5th Street, and Broad Street.

The project will be funded by half a million dollars in state grants from previous red light camera tickets.

