Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with the shooting of a teenage boy in Hunting Park.It happened at 7:23 p.m. Friday at Golden City Chinese Take Out on the 4100 block of North Broad Street.Surveillance video shows one of the suspects opening fire into the restaurant, striking the 16-year-old victim in the arm.The victim was treated at Temple University Hospital, and he is expected to be okay.Both suspects fled on foot. They were last seen running north on Broad Street, then west on Hunting Park Avenue.Police have released the following descriptions:Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Det. Cremen or Det. Hartman at the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354.------