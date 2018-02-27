Trump campaign's digital director will manage 2020 reelection efforts

President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Brad Parscale, who previously served as the Trump campaign's digital director, as his 2020 campaign manager.On the day of his inauguration, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee indicating a possible re-election bid in 2020.Trump wrote that his filing "does not constitute a formal announcement," but as a result, he is able to collect donations.Trump's reelection campaign has been open for business for months and is based out of Trump Tower in Manhattan. He has been holding rallies for over a year now paid for by his reelection campaign.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters in June that "of course he's running for re-election."------