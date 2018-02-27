3 men sought for Wawa robbery in Mount Airy

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men sought for Wawa robbery in Mount Airy. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for three men who are accused of robbing a Wawa in Mount Airy.

The hold-up happened on Valentine's Day, at 10:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Germantown Avenue.

One suspect points a gun at people while a second suspect gets money from the register.

Polie say all three suspects fled in a dark sedan.

A tail light appears to be damaged, and a door is a different color on that vehicle.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newswawarobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
No results.
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News