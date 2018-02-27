PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for three suspects caught on camera holding up a Pizza Hut restaurant at gunpoint.
It happened at 9:21 p.m. on February 19 at the Pizza Hut in the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue.
The video shows the armed suspects bursting into the store, demanding money, jumping over the counter and pointing weapons at the employees.
The suspects then all fled on foot, heading north on Pulaski Avenue, without taking anything. No shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
Investigators have released the following descriptions of the suspects:
Suspect #1: Black male, 18-20 years-of-age, 160 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and blue/white sneakers.
Suspect #2: Black male, 18-20 years-of-age, 150 lbs, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white "North Face" logo on the front, black ski mask, dark colored pants, and black sneakers.
Suspect #3: Black male, 16-20 years-of-age, 130 lbs, wearing a black zip up hooded jacket with a white zipper and white stripes on lower sleeve, black pants, and black sneakers.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you are asked to contact Det. Bradley at the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354j.
