Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for three suspects caught on camera holding up a Pizza Hut restaurant at gunpoint.It happened at 9:21 p.m. on February 19 at the Pizza Hut in the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue.The video shows the armed suspects bursting into the store, demanding money, jumping over the counter and pointing weapons at the employees.The suspects then all fled on foot, heading north on Pulaski Avenue, without taking anything. No shots were fired. No injuries were reported.Investigators have released the following descriptions of the suspects:If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you are asked to contact Det. Bradley at the Philadelphia Police Northwest Detective Division: 215-686-3353/3354j.------