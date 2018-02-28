SPORTS

College basketball player delivers food to woman living in car

Duquesne player delivers food to woman living in car. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018. (WPVI)

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --
A Duquesne University basketball player's tweet has gone viral after his good deed. Mike Lewis II posted a video of himself delivering food to a woman who he says had been living out of her car for at least a few days.

The video shows Lewis gently tapping on the car window, introducing himself, and handing the woman a pizza and wings.

Lewis and his teammates ate a meal together earlier in the day and had leftovers.

Lewis is a sophomore guard from St. Louis, Missouri. Last year, he made the Atlantic 10 Conference's All-Rookie Team.

At the time of this writing, the tweet has more than 2.1 million views.

