College basketball player delivers food to woman living in car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3149408" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Duquesne University basketball player's tweet has gone viral after video shows him delivering food to a woman living in a car.

A Duquesne University basketball player's tweet has gone viral after his good deed. Mike Lewis II posted a video of himself delivering food to a woman who he says had been living out of her car for at least a few days.The video shows Lewis gently tapping on the car window, introducing himself, and handing the woman a pizza and wings.Lewis and his teammates ate a meal together earlier in the day and had leftovers.Lewis is a sophomore guard from St. Louis, Missouri. Last year, he made the Atlantic 10 Conference's All-Rookie Team.At the time of this writing, the tweet has more than 2.1 million views.