CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Mom pleads guilty to leaving 4 young kids home alone during Europe trip

EMBED </>More Videos

An Iowa mother is accused of leaving her children alone for 10 days while she traveled to Europe.

An Iowa mother has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, after she was accused of leaving her young children home alone while she traveled to Europe.

WABC-TV reports, Erin Macke, 31, was arrested after returning from a 10-day trip to Germany in September.

Police say while she was gone, she left her four children, all between the ages of six and 12, home alone.

She's also accused of leaving a gun out in the open.
The gun charge against her has been dismissed.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
Teens accused of abusing baby and taunting her with a Taser
Toddler left home alone falls from window; parents charged
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Couple arrested after child left in hot car while they ate
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More child endangerment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Show More
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
More News