An Iowa mother has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, after she was accused of leaving her young children home alone while she traveled to Europe. WABC-TV reports , Erin Macke, 31, was arrested after returning from a 10-day trip to Germany in September.Police say while she was gone, she left her four children, all between the ages of six and 12, home alone.She's also accused of leaving a gun out in the open.The gun charge against her has been dismissed.-----