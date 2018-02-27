Confrontation with Camden Co. cops caught on video

A confrontation with police landed a man in this hospital and three Camden County, New Jersey police officers on desk duty.Edward Minguela says he was brutally beaten last Thursday night by Camden County police as he was walking home with a friend."I'm no saint, but what they did to me last week was uncalled for," he said.Minguela can be seen in surveillance video of the incident.Minguela says he put his hands as ordered to by the officers, and never offered any resistance whatsoever as police approached with guns drawn."I said, 'they're already up.' One cop holstered his pistol and grabbed me and threw me to the floor and started punching me in the back of the head. I was in and out of consciousness and did not know what was going on," said Minguela."He complied with what the officer was saying," said witness Eric Beverly. "They took him down, and once they had him down they started punching on him. Once cop was punching, the other ones were holding him down. He never resisted arrest."The three officers involved have told investigators Minguela matched the description of a gun suspect.Minquela was treated at the hospital then charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. The three officers involved have been placed on desk duty with pay as the county prosecutor runs a full investigation."We have some serious concerns. It's disturbing on a number of different levels. It is certainly not consistent with the policy, training and standards of this police department," said county spokesman Dan Keashen."I want the cops to be held accountable for what they did," said Minguela.Camden Mayor Frank Moran told Action News he has confidence in the prosecutor's office and police internal affairs, and he believes they will do a fair and extensive investigation.He said any bad apples will be exposed and dealt with in an appropriate fashion.There has been no comment from the prosecutor's office, and no timetable on when they would complete the investigation.------